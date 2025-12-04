Yusuf / Cat Stevens Cancels North American Book Tour Due to Visa Issues

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 4th, 2025 - 5:27 PM

Yusuf / Cat Stevens has officially cancelled his North American book tour, bringing an unexpected end to plans many fans had eagerly anticipated. The musician and author shared the news in a statement reflecting both surprise and disappointment. His team confirmed that the cancellation stemmed from significant visa delays that made the tour impossible to carry out as scheduled.

Yusuf explained that the visa he needed to travel to the U.S. was “finally delivered after the last scheduled date of the tour had passed,” leaving no opportunity to salvage the appearances. He described the situation as “unpredictable” and “befuddling,” explaining that his agent and team had explored every option but ultimately faced circumstances outside their control. “I know how disappointing this must be for those of you who were looking forward to the book tour,” he wrote, expressing gratitude for the patience and support of fans across North America. Ticket purchasers will receive direct notification of the cancellation and information regarding refunds, in line with Ticketmaster’s Purchase Policy.

The tour was set to support Yusuf’s recently released memoir Cat On The Road To Findout, which arrived October 7th, 2025. The autobiography traces his profound artistic, personal and spiritual journey, offering an intimate look into the life of one of music’s most celebrated and enigmatic figures. Earlier this fall, Cat-O-Log Records, in partnership with A&M/UMe, also issued On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits, a career-spanning collection highlighting nearly six decades of Yusuf / Cat Stevens’ deeply influential songwriting. Despite the setback, Yusuf expressed hope that “something new may be put together in the future, in better and brighter circumstances.”