Yusuf/Cat Stevens Announces Fall 2025 North American Book Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard May 26th, 2025 - 8:16 PM

Following the announcement of his long-awaited memoir, Cat on the Road to Findout, Yusuf / Cat Stevens will embark on a limited run of special live events across North America this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins on October 2, at The Met Philadelphia and includes stops in Chicago, Boston, Toronto, New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles. For tickets and more information, click here.

Cat On The Road To Findout is a backstage pass to the mind of a man who has lived a thousand lives. Missing from the public narrative has been the intimate story of his deeply emotive transformation until now. The book finally reveals the curious complexity and intellectual reasoning behind Stevens‘s navigation through life, which is a voyage that has now culminated in his return to music and art, to share his lessons with those seekers, dreamers, and believers, who still love and admire him.

Cat On The Road To Findout Tour Dates

10/2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

10/6 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Theatre

10/8 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

10/11 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

10/14 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

10/18 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre