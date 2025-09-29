Yusuf / Cat Stevens Postpones North American Tour Dates Over Visa Issues

Home News Rhett Kaya September 29th, 2025 - 8:46 PM

Yusuf Islam , whose stage name is Cat Stevens , has postponed his upcoming North American book tour for Cat on the Road to Find Out. In a statement, the “Wild World” singer said, “Sadly, my ‘Cat on the Road to Find Out’ book tour in the U.S. looks like it won’t go ahead as scheduled in October.”

“Waiting months for visa approvals, we held out as long as we could,” he continued. “However, at this point, the production logistics necessary for my show cannot be arranged in time. I am really upset! Not least for my fans who have bought tickets and made travel plans to see me perform.”

“North American audiences may still get a chance to see the tour if visa approvals eventually come through. Those dates would be some time away because of other travel tour plans, but, hopefully, fans will be able to hop on the Peace Train route at some time in the future.”

“Meanwhile, tour delays should not affect the book,” he continues, “which you’ll still be able to enjoy… the obvious benefit of it being—books don’t need visas!”