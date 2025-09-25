Tyler Ramsey & My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel Announce New Album Celestun For January 2026 Release, Shares New Double Single “Celestun” & “Nevermind”

Home News Steven Taylor September 25th, 2025 - 8:03 PM

American artist Tyler Ramsey and Carl Broemel of American rock band My Morning Jacket have announced a collaborative new album, Celestun. The friends commemorated the announcement of this new album, set for release on January 15th, 2026, by sharing two new singles. Title track “Celestun” as well as “Nevermind” were both released today, with official visualizers avalible on Ramsay’s YouTube channel.

The title track is a guitar-centric song featuring the strumming of calming acoustic strings, set over footage of leaves at sunset. It’s a straightforward sound, but effective and wonderful all the same.

That guitar work returns for “Nevermind,” but with a much more upbeat feeling and some vocals to compliment it this time around. The lyrics sing of fatigue with the world. Speaking on “Nevermind,” Broemel said, “That song came from the realization a couple of years ago that maybe it’s okay to sit part of this new era out and take a second to figure out how I can really be helpful. I just felt so much pressure and fear. I decided I’m not going to look at the news for a couple of days, and I’m sorry, but I’m not going to feel bad about it. I’m going to recharge and make sure I’m on the right track with everything else going on in my life. And then I’ll get smart and try to help out where I can.”

The two friends stated their collaborative work began during the pandemic. “Since we were both at home, we started sending songs back and forth, and the album just kind of built from there,” Broemel says. “Tyler would send me one track of guitar, I sat with it and then wrote a whole other guitar part that just kind of weaved in and out of what he did. We kept doing it and slowly accumulated more and more pieces of music.”

“We just mesh together in a way that I can’t even really explain,” says Ramsey. “I feel like there’s some magical connection between our two things, it just makes me smile and satisfies some itch as far as things that I would like to hear on the music that I write. I think he feels the same way about what I do. When I put a part to one of his songs, we both have this feeling like that was exactly what was missing.”

Celestun Tracklist

Celestun

Elizabeth Brown

Nevermind

In The Willows

Flying Things (Feat. The Secret Sisters)

Last Tarot

Garvanza

Sail Away