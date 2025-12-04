Cursive Shares New Music Video Directed by Indecline “The Avalanche of Our Demise”

Home News Ajala Fields December 4th, 2025 - 8:25 PM

Cursive today shared their hard-hitting video for “The Avalanche of Our Demise,” from their acclaimed 2024 album Devourer (Run For Cover). Directed by Activist Art Collective Indecline, the pointed clip matches the alternately jagged and cascading song’s urgent message. Cursive shared the following statement at the video’s conclusion, “Income inequality is a threat to both our humanity and our democracy. Opportunity should come from skill and effort—not wealth or status. The widening gap between rich and poor isn’t partisan; it’s a national danger. A strong America requires a thriving middle class where hard work is rewarded.

When inequality rises, everyone loses—businesses weaken, communities fracture, and trust in institutions fades. Greater equality strengthens independence, reduces government dependency, and protects every citizen’s chance at the American dream.

Closing this divide isn’t charity or politics—it’s about preserving fairness, unity, and a level playing field. We must protect and strengthen the systems that keep opportunity open to all.”

Indecline adds, “The root of all injustice lies in the hoarding of resources, i.e. wealth, and the last fifty years of American politics can be seen as an expression of those interests at the expense of all else. Neoliberalism is like fascism light, a Banana Republic where the politicians are all obscenely rich, and standing right behind them, holding the marionettes, the oligarchs are somehow even richer. Is it any surprise, faced with those kinds of choices, we are now standing on the edge of fascism proper, staring into the void wondering if this is really the beginning of the end, what’s next? The wealthiest among us are already building their bunkers. Are we really going to let them decide?”