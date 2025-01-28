Cursive Shares Cinematic New Music Video For “Dark Star”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 28th, 2025 - 2:47 PM

Today, Cursive has shared the dark, moody and cinematic video for their song, “Dark Star,” which is from their acclaimed recent album, Devourer. Directed by Jenn Wexler, the music video is the final installment of the band’s series of horror-themed clips that are created around the album by genre directors Chelsea Stardust.

“‘Dark Star’ is a moodier song from Devourer, which is about wrestling with the darkness in us all. Kasher explains: “The video, helmed by director Jenn Wexler, playfully lays out an evening of debauchery that ends in horror.”Devourer has been earning the seminal band praise and support from outlets including Thrasher, Antics Magazine, FLOOD Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, FLOOD Magazine, CBB-FM, Artist Friendly with Joel Madden podcast, New Noise, Kreative Kontrol podcast, Under The Radar, Popmatters and other publications.

In the years since their 1995 formation, Cursive developed into one of the most important groups to emerge from the late-’90s and early ‘00s moment when the lines between indie rock and post-hardcore began blurring into something altogether new. Albums like Domestica (2000) and The Ugly Organ (2003) became essential touchstones whose echoes can still be heard in new bands today.