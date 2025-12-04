Bahamas Announces Spring 2026 East Coast Tour Dates, Shares New Video For “Ready For A New Thing”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 4th, 2025 - 3:55 PM

Acclaimed and Juno Award-winning artist Bahamas, has announced a U.S. East Coast tour in support of his new release, My Second Last Album. The run will kick off on May 1, in Cleveland, OH, followed by cities including Pittsburgh, Columbus, St. Louis, Nashville, Atlanta. Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 5. For tickets and more information, click here.

In light of the tour announcement, the artist has shared a new music video for his song, “Ready For A New Thing” and as a whole, the video is pretty neat by how each scene allows viewers to see the journey through the grit and grace of running a triathlon, while the lovely music smacks the background with beautiful sound.

Bahamas Tour Dates

5/1 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom #

5/2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Café #

5/3 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar #

5/5 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway Nightclub #

5/6 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East #

5/8 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West #

5/9 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom #

5/10 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre #

5/12 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church #

5/13 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom #

5/15 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club #

5/17 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase Lounge #

# supported by Sister Ray