Bahamas Releases New Video For “The Bridge”

Following the announcement made earlier this week of his new album, My Second Last Album, Musical artist Bahamas’ new track “The Bridge,” co-written with M.C. Taylor of His Golden Messenger, was just released. The light-hearted video, which was shot on the Nova Scotia shoreline with Jurvanen and his family, can be watched below.

Jurvanen went to Nashville to record his 2023 classic country-inspired album Bootcut, which received high critical praise. For My Second Last Album, he returns to more of the genre-blending sound Bahamas has become known for, but in a different way. This time, he took a minimalist approach, choosing to stay home in Nova Scotia and casually record ‘some songs’ with no agenda or timetable, or even a plan to make an album.

He teamed up with co-producer and multi-instrumentalist Joshua Van Tassel at his backyard studio shed that is barely big enough to house the equipment, let alone musicians. Afie wrote all of the songs, aside from the co-write mentioned above and the two played all the instruments. They allowed themselves the freedom to follow the songs wherever they would take them. The result of the laid-back recording process is an album filled with warmth, some personal lyrics and a few tongue-in-cheek moments, such as in the quirky opening track, “Sauna”.