Floating Points Releases New Song “Corner Of My Eye”

Jasmina Pepic December 3rd, 2025 - 8:21 PM

Floating Points, the UK-based electronic producer and composer, has returned with a new track titled “Corner Of My Eye”, a seven-minute piece that marks a shift away from his recent club-oriented offerings into more reflective, jazz-inflected territory. The song gently ushers listeners back into a world of live instrumentation and subtle musical textures, reawakening the atmospheric sensibilities that long defined his best work. As ever, Floating Points shows he’s more than comfortable moving between dance floors and introspective soundscapes.

According to Stereogum, “Corner Of My Eye” finds the UK producer “moving away from the dance music that he’s been making recently, back into the zone of jazzy contemplation.” The track is described as “blissed-out,” built on “live percussion and tingly vibraphones”, all qualities that evoke the sound and spirit of his 2021 collaboration “Promises”, created with the late saxophonist Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra.

By turning inward with “Corner Of My Eye,” Floating Points delivers a listening experience that’s more meditative than dance-floor oriented, offering space for the listener to breathe, drift and reflect. If you’re familiar with his jazz-leaning side over his club productions, this new track may feel like a homecoming.