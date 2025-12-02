King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce Only 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 2nd, 2025 - 5:23 PM

Today, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce the return of their festival, Field of Vision II, which will take place once again at Meadow Creek in Buena Vista, Colorado on August 14-16. The band will also perform at a three night residency at Forest Hills Stadium in New York on August 20-22. These are the only dates the band are announcing in the U.S. for 2026.

Field of Vision II welcomes Blood Incantation, Die Spitz, DJ Crenshaw, Earth Tongue, Etran de L’Aïr, Folk Bitch Trio, Lisa Bella Donna, Pattie Gonia, and Upchuck. King Gizzard will perform each day. More announcements to come in 2026. Tickets will be available here on Friday, December 5, at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. EST.

Immediately following Field of Vision II, the band will return to their New York stomping ground, aka Forest Hills Stadium, for a three-night residency featuring two full ROCK sets comprised of songs from their impressive 27 album catalogue and a RAVE set on the third night. Tickets for those shows will be available here.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Tour Dates

8/14 – 16, 2026 – Buena Vista, CO – Field of Vision II, Meadow Creek (w/ Blood Incantation, Die Spitz, DJ Crenshaw, Earth Tongue, Etran de L’Aïr, Folk Bitch Trio, King Gizzard (every day), Lisa Bella Donna, Pattie Gonia, Upchuck)

8/20 – 2026 Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

8/21 – 82026 Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

8/22 – 2026 Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium (RAVE)