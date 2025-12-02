Karnivool Shares Epic New Single “Opal”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 2nd, 2025 - 1:07 PM

According to Theprp.com, new music from Karnivool‘s first album in a decade, In Verses, has surfaced online. Just served up this morning by the Australian progressive alternative metal band is the song “Opal“ , which follows the previously released numbers, “Drone” and “Aozora“. As a whole, “Opal” is a lovely song by how the sizzling instrumentation and vocal performance smacks the background with a vein-jolting sound. As for the video, each scene gives viewers an imaginative glimpse of the band‘s dark world.

While talking about “Opal”, guitarist Drew Goddard said: “The riff in the middle and end was actually the first thing I recorded in the Themata era, on a computer at my parents’ house. Twenty years later, it found its place here. Jon dug it up, and we made it feel more current. The verse that starts with ‘You’ve been holding up…’ was a section left off ‘Aeons’ from Asymmetry. The whole track came together in a way we’ve never really experienced before—these old, separate ideas suddenly just fell into place.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson