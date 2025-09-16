Karnivool Announce New Album In Verses For February 2026 Release, Share New Single “Aozora”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 16th, 2025 - 6:49 PM

Today, Karnivool has announced that their highly anticipated new album, In Verses, will be out on February 6, through Cymatic Records / The Orchard. The album is a culmination of the last decade of life experiences that have brought Karnivool to this point. Meticulously formed and delivered, the album’s ten tracks journey through collective feelings of frustration, catharsis, and a rediscovery of identity.

Also, In Verses not only provides a fitting moment of reintroduction for long-time and casual Karnivool fans but for newcomers, the new album marks a striking gateway to a body of work built on an intense love for the craft. Though a lot has happened in the 12 years between albums, come February 6, the release of In Verses is as much of an achievement for Karnivool as it is a love letter for the fans who have grown with the band by fitting payoff for years of loyalty and consistent support.

The band has also gifted their loyal fans with the new single, “Aozora”. Already a staple in their setlist, the frenetic song is inspired by the Japanese term for ‘blue sky,’ which seeks escape and yearns for freedom from human complexity and oppression. “The whole theme for that song is escaping, or waiting to escape,” offers vocalist Ian Kenny. “Trying to find a way to escape yourself.”

The artist adds: “The idea of finding freedom in the blue. Trying to find freedom amongst the complications of just being human. We’re so weird, you know? Trying to understand that at different times along the road, sometimes you end up with more questions than answers.”

In Verses Track List