Flea Shares Jazzy New Solo Single “A Plea”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 2nd, 2025 - 5:32 PM

After a nearly five-decade career as one of his generation’s defining rock bassists, time and space has finally allowed Flea to work with a dream band of modern jazz visionaries by returning to his first instrument and musical love, the trumpet, for a new album that will be released in 2026 through Nonesuch Records. Written and performed by Flea, “A Plea” urges listeners to “build a bridge, shine a light, make something beautiful and see somebody, give it to somebody.”

Featuring Flea on electric bass, vocals and trumpet, the ensemble also includes double bassist Anna Butterss and guitarist Jeff Parker, as well as drummer Deantoni Parks, percussionist Mauro Refosco, alto flutist Rickey Washington and trombonist Vikram Devasthali. Chris Warren joins on vocals, as does the song’s producer Josh Johnson, who also plays alto saxophone.

Flea describes the song’s lyrics, which reflect on the divisiveness in our country and our world, as: “yearning for a place beyond, a place of love, for me to speak my mind and be myself. I’m always just trying to be myself.” He continues, “I don’t care about the act of politics. I think there is a much more transcendent place above it where there’s discourse to be had that can actually help humanity, and actually help us all to live harmoniously and productively in a way that’s healthy for the world. There’s a place where we meet, and it’s love.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford