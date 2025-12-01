Melody’s Echo Chamber Shares Elegant New Single & Video “The House That Doesn’t Exist”

Home News Skyy Rincon December 1st, 2025 - 7:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Melody’s Echo Chamber has returned with “The House That Doesn’t Exist” marking the final single from her forthcoming album Unclouded which is set to arrive on December 5 via Domino. “The House That Doesn’t Exist” follows the release of “In The Stars,” “Eyes Closed” and “Daisy” featuring El Michels Affair.

Speaking on the optimistic viewpoint of the new single, Melody Prochet offered, ““’The House That Doesn’t Exist’ turns the impossible perspective of a joyful human life in today’s world into reality, evoking a new sense of faith.”

The track is accompanied by a music video made in collaboration with French director Diane Sagnier. “The House That Doesn’t Exist” was co-written and co-produced by Sven Wunder who previously worked with Danny Brown. Unclouded itself is filled with the brim with collaborators, bringing together the musical expertise of Josefin Runsteen, Daniel Ogen, Love Orsan, Malcolm Catto, Reine Fiske, Leon Michels and Jens Jungkurth.

Melody’s Echo Chamber Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Melody’s Echo Chamber is set to hit the road in the new year, kicking off her European tour with a show in Saint-Brieuc, France on February 25. She will also be stopping off in Berlin, Copenhagen, Brussels, Cologne, Amsterdam, London, Lille, Paris, Nantes and Rouen before heading to the U.S. Prochet will be visiting Austin, Texas on May 9 to kick off the U.S. trek before concluding the leg on May 23 in Seattle, Washington. Tickets can be purchased here.

5/9 – TBA, Austin, TX

5/11 – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

5/12 – Black Cat, Washington, DC

5/13 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

5/14 – Royale, Boston, MA

5/15 – Webster Hall, New York, NY

5/17 – Kilby Block Party, Salt Lake City, UT

5/19 – Belasco, Los Angeles, CA

5/20 – Bimbo’s 365, San Francisco, CA

5/22 – Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

5/23 – The Crocodile, Seattle, WA