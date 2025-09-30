Melody’s Echo Chamber Announces New Album Unclouded For December 2025 Release & Spring 2026 Tour Dates, Shares New Single “In The Stars”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 30th, 2025 - 6:00 AM

Melody’s Echo Chamber, the project of French artist Melody Prochet, has returned to announce the arrival of a brand new album for release later this year. The record, entitled Unclouded is set to arrive on December 5 via Domino. The news is accompanied by a new single and Diane Sagnier-directed video “In The Stars.”

Speaking on the new album, Prochet offered, “The music I create unusually inhabits the liminal zone between realism and fables. But the more experience I have of living, the deeper I love life and the less I need to escape. If my heart still belongs to the blue hour, it also feels like I’ve gathered up all the pieces of myself that were scattered everywhere and glued them together with gold like Japanese kintsugi.”

Melody’s Echo Chamber will be hitting the road next year for a spring trek in North America. The tour will commence with a show in Austin, Texas on May 9. Prochet and crew will also be stopping off in Chicago on May 11, Washington D.C. on May 12, Philadelphia on May 13, Boston on May 14, New York on May 15, Salt Lake City on May 17, Los Angeles on May 19, San Francisco on May 20 and Portland on May 22. The final show is scheduled to take place on May 23 at The Crocodile in Seattle, Washington.

Unclouded Tracklist

1. The House That Doesn’t Exist

2. In The Stars

3. Flowers Turn Into Gold

4. Eyes Closed

5. Childhood Dream

6. Memory’s Underground

7. Broken Roses

8. Burning Man

9. Into Shadows

10. How to Leave Misery Behind

11. Unclouded

12. Daisy (feat. El Michels Affair)

Melody’s Echo Chamber Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

May 9 – TBA, Austin, TX

May 11 – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

May 12 – Black Cat, Washington, DC

May 13 – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

May 14 – Royale, Boston, MA

May 15 – Webster Hall, New York, NY

May 17 – TBA, Salt Lake City, UT

May 19 – Belasco, Los Angeles, CA

May 20 – Bimbo’s 365, San Francisco, CA

May 22 – Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

May 23 – The Crocodile, Seattle, WA