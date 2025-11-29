Sacred Bones Announce Reissues Of Alan Vega’s First Two Solo Albums For January 2026 Release

Home News Leila Franco November 29th, 2025 - 11:15 PM

Sacred Bones Records has announced a major archival release honoring the late Alan Vega, co-founder of the pioneering electronic duo Suicide. In collaboration with the Vega Vault Project, the label will reissue Vega’s first two solo albums, Alan Vega (1980) and Collision Drive (1981), on January 23rd, 2026. Both albums have been remastered from the original tapes and will be available on LP, 8-track, and, for the first time, digital streaming platforms. The campaign also includes a deluxe 2xLP edition of Alan Vega, featuring a collection of previously unheard demos that shed new light on Vega’s early solo experimentation.

The reissues highlight the evolution of Vega’s singular sonic aesthetic, expanding on the minimalism and confrontational energy that defined Suicide while embracing more fractured rhythms, noir atmospheres and his signature vocals. Sacred Bones frames these releases as essential documents of an artist pushing beyond the boundaries of art and music.

According to Pitchfork, Vega’s widow and longtime collaborator Liz Lamere emphasized the interpretive openness at the core of his work, “Alan’s music thrived on interpretation…He believed the meaning of his songs belonged to the listener.” Vega resisted explaining his lyrics and preferred listeners to infuse the songs with their own emotional and imaginative worlds, a quality she describes as central to his power in music.

The 2026 reissues present a rare opportunity to experience these influential works anew, reaffirming Vega’s legacy as a visionary whose impact continues to be heard across musical genres.

Alan Vega (Deluxe Remastered Edition) Tracklist: