Previously Unreleased Alan Vega Album Insurrection Announced For May 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “Mercy”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 10th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

A previously unreleased album from the late Alan Vega, entitled Insurrection, has been announced with a release date of May 31 via In The Red Records. Along with the announcement, the record’s lead single “Mercy” has been released alongside a signature minimalist music video. The visualizer was directed by Douglas Hart, founding member of Jesus and Mary Chain and features models Mateen Ismail and Helena Gawrzyalska.

Speaking on the lead single, Vega’s partner Liz Lamere offered, “First you hear the primal beat, then the otherworldly Angels bleed. Alan’s fully immersive vocal performance draws you into the collective trauma he was feeling. It brings me back to being in the studio with him and I get chills hearing it. He felt the suffering of the innocents; and yet the music is majestic, conveying their dignity. There is strength and resilience in the sonic embodiment of the souls and how they move.”

A new biography about Vega’s life, entitled Infinite Dreams, is set to arrive on June 18 via Backbeat Books. The book was co-written by Liz Lamere and Laura Davis-Chanin and features a foreword composed by Bruce Springsteen.

“Murder One” and “Invasion” were previously teased back in January of 2022. Another previously unreleased album, dubbed Alan Vega After Dark, was shared in July of 2021. A posthumous lost album called Mutator was released back in April of 2021 which spawned multiple singles “Muscles,” “Filthy,” “Fist” and “Nike Soldier.”

Insurrection Tracklist