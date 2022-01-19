Alan Vega’s Estate Teases Previously Unreleased Tracks “Invasion” And “Murder One”

Home News Federico Cardenas January 19th, 2022 - 8:58 PM

The estate of the late electronic musician and vocalist Alan Vega has released a teaser of two unreleased tracks from different parts of his career. Vega, who passed away on July of 2016, is known to have left behind a large collection of unreleased music created throughout his roughly 50 years as an active musician, known as the Vega Vault and currently in the possession of the late artist’s estate. The latest offerings from the Vega Vault are the announcement and promotion of two tracks, “Invasion” and “Murder One.”

“Invasion” was one of the last songs ever recorded by Vega, having been recorded at the end of a stretch of studio sessions from 2012 to 2015. “Murder One,” on the other hand, was recorded several years earlier, in 1997-1998, after the recording sessions of his posthumously released album, Mutator. The two tracks are planned to be released February 25 through Sacred Bones Records.

A teaser for the upcoming releases has been provided by Sacred Bones Records via YouTube. The 30 second teaser shows off loud and energetic synths, eventually introducing a constant bass drum beat that seems to be building up to something huge sounding. We wait with anticipation to find as to what that that build up is leading to. Listen to the teaser for “Invasion” and “Murder One” below.

Alan Vega was primarily known as being the vocalist of the Electronic duo Suicide. The announcement of “Invasion” and “Murder One” follows the release of the last posthumous release from the Vega Vault, titled Mutator.