Suwannee Spring Reunion Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Larkin Poe, Steep Canyon Rangers and More

The 8th Annual Suwannee Spring Reunion at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) in Live Oak, Florida, is taking place March 19-22. Nestled amidst 800 acres of majestic Spanish moss-draped oak and cypress trees along the Suwannee River, the weekend will be jam-packed with music rooted in Americana, newgrass, bluegrass, folk, blues and more. The family-friendly music festival spans four days and nights and includes camping, hands-on music workshops, kids’ activities, a vending village with handcrafted goods and an assortment of food and daily yoga.

The entertainment lineup includes Larkin Poe, who released their album, Bloom, earlier this year. The rest of the lineup has Steep Canyon Rangers, Keller & The Keels, Sam Grisman Project, Donna The Buffalo, Peter Rowan (with Sam Grisman Project), Jerry Douglas and Peter Rowan and others, Shawn Camp, Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, SCYTHIAN, Verlon Thompson, Jon Stickley Trio, Hattie & Joe Craven Quartet, The Grass Is Dead, Mosier Brothers Band, John Mailander, David Gans, Roy Book Binder, Denitia, Chloe Kimes, Tire Fire, Sunnyside Stringband, The Fretliners, Chatham Rabbits, Kindred Valley, Amelia Day, Nikki Talley Band, Blair Crimmins & the Hookers, Ralph Roddenbery, The New Quintet, Grandpa’s Cough Medicine, Sloppy Joe, Quartermoon, Big Cosmo’s Band and Habanero Honeys. Since several acts will be performing and some will perform multiple times, music will be staged in a variety of areas, including the Big Cosmo’s Amphitheater, The Dance Tent, Music Hall and the Music Farmers Stage at The Back Porch.

Festival director Beth Judy says, “It excites me to bring a wide selection of new artists to our Suwannee Spring Reunion line-up, along with some favorites we have not seen in a while! Many cherished performers who have long been a part of our Suwannee Family round out the roster in keeping with the spirit of our yearly reunion, which kicks off the spring festival season. There is truly something for everyone!”

Tickets are on sale now. Suwannee Spring Reunion offers a multi-day Weekend Ticket that includes festival admission for four days of music, as well as primitive camping on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Military and Student discounts are available. Children 12 and under are free if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Get tickets before they go up to the next pricing tie. Please note, an additional event car pass is required to bring a car into the campground—Advance Car Pass: $15 or $20 at the Gate. Early Bird Tier 1 tickets are available now through December 9th. For complete information and to purchase tickets, visit www.suwanneespringreunion.com/Tickets/.