Sleaford Mod Promises Their Upcoming European & UK Tour Will Have “Low Income Tickets For People Who Are Struggling”

Jasmina Pepic November 27th, 2025 - 5:45 PM

This week, the post-punk duo Sleaford Mods announced that for their upcoming UK and European tour they will offer “low income tickets for people who are struggling.” The move is intended to ensure that fans who might not be able to afford standard prices still have a chance to attend their shows. The tickets will cost just £5 in the UK or €6 in Europe.

The low-income tickets will go on sale later this week, starting Thursday, November 27th, at 12pm local time, with a mailing list sign-up required for access. The band emphasizes this is an “honesty box,” asking that only those who truly need discounted tickets take advantage, according to NME.

The tour, supporting their forthcoming album The Demise Of Planet X, will include stops in cities across the UK and Europe. Cities listed include Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Cardiff, Dublin, Belfast, Paris, Brussels, Berlin, Hamburg and more.

This is not the first time the band has offered discounted tickets. In 2024, they sold £5 low-income tickets for their UK shows, also promoting accessibility and recognizing financial pressures fans may be facing. In addition to discounted pricing, the band has pledged to donate £1 (or €1) from every ticket sold to the charity War Child, continuing their commitment to social causes alongside making music more accessible.

For many fans, this announcement will come as a welcome surprise. At a time when cost-of-living pressures are high and concert ticket prices remain steep, Sleaford Mods’ move could make the difference between missing a favorite act or being able to attend. Those interested in getting tickets can visit the band’s site here.