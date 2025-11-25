Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour Makes History As Highest Grossing Rap Solo Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard November 25th, 2025 - 6:56 PM

Last week, internationally acclaimed superstar Travis Scott officially wrapped his massive and multi-year sold out CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR with a stadium performance in Mumbai, India at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, which featured over 40,000 fans. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, has now sold over 2.2 million tickets and grossed over $250 million. The 2025 run has featured boundary-breaking stadium moments across South Africa, India, Korea, China, Japan and the UAE, further cementing the tour as a defining force in live music.

Originally launching in October 2023 with a highly successful North American leg, the tour went on to deliver a record-breaking run across Europe and the UK. In 2024, CIRCUS MAXIMUS expanded with major shows throughout Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Now, spanning six continents in a single cycle, the tour has become the biggest rap tour from a solo artist in history. Recently, Scott made history in India, delivering the largest rap concerts ever held in the country and the biggest single-artist shows in Delhi’s history with over 125,000 attendees.

On another note and throughout the tour, special guests including Teezo Touchdown, Yung Lean, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Babyface Ray, Skilla Baby, Veeze, Pablo Chill-E, Lomiiel, Nav and others made appearances as opening acts.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado