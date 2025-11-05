The 1975 Removes “Human Too” From Being Funny in a Foreign Language Because Matty Healy Likes The Album Better Without It

Home News Ajala Fields November 5th, 2025 - 8:23 PM

Fans of the 1975 were left puzzled this week by the disappearance from streaming services of “Human Too,” an album track from 2022’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language. Now, Matty Healy has taken to Reddit to explain its absence: “Human Too was removed from the album so the album is more how I want it to be,” he wrote, according to Pitchfork.

While it is now commonplace for artists to tweak albums post-release, typically for reasons to do with sample clearance or perfectionism, retroactively wiping a song, three years after the fact, is more of a rarity. The remaining records are safe, Healy added, because he is “pretty happy with them”—with one exception: “What Should I Say,” from Notes on a Conditional Form. “So that may also be removed who knows,” he concluded. Healy noted in his comment, presumably for those unfamiliar with the mechanics of physical media, that “Human Too” still appears on prior physical releases of the album.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna