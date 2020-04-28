Watch Will Oldham and David Pajo of Papa M, Zwan and Slint Cover Country Artist Cody Wickline’s “Standin’ In My Way”

Home News Drew Feinerman April 28th, 2020 - 2:11 PM

Louisville based singer/songwriter Will Oldham, better known as Prince Billy, along with fellow Louisville native and Papa M, Swan and Slint guitarist David Pajo, recently released a cover of West Virginia based country singer Cody Wickline’s “Standin’ In My Way,” according to Brooklyn Vegan. This is the latest in a seemingly endless string of collaborations between various artists as they, along with the rest of us, are continuing to socially distance throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The duo’s take on the country song is more of a folk interpretation, as their voices and acoustic guitars carry the melodic load of the tune. Billy’s softer voice contrasts nicely with Pajo’s raspier voice, and when the two of them hit their harmonies together the song truly takes form. The two artists show off their effortless ability to insert their own interpretations on songs that exist outside their usual genres.

View this post on Instagram @wignifier and @cestcadavidpajo perform a duet for you. A post shared by David Pajo (@cestcadavidpajo) on Apr 27, 2020 at 11:14am PDT

Prince Billy has released a myriad of studio albums since his career began in the early 1990’s. His most recent album, I Made A Place, was Billy’s 23rd studio album since 1993, and while it received somewhat mixed reviews, it still demonstrated Billy’s ability to continue to create culturally relevant music throughout different decades.

Pajo has played with a multitude of different bands throughout his career, playing guitar, bass, piano, among other instruments. He also has dabbled in solo work as well, including his self titled work Pajo, and has contributed to a wide variety of genres across the rock landscape.