FKA Twigs Shares Cinematic New Video For “Hard”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2025 - 12:18 PM

According to pitchfork.com, FKA Twigs has shared the video for “Hard”, which is a song from her new album, Eusexua Afterglow. Asa whole, the video is pretty neat by how the audience can watch the artist lead a band of dancers in a sand-swept choreography. The music video was directed by Jordan Hemingway, with choreographer James Vu Anh Pham on board.

FKA Twigs released the standalone album, described as a “continuation” of Eusexua, last week, along with another Hemingway-directed video, for “Predictable Girl.” Before that, the artist released a video for “Cheap Hotel.” People can revisit Madison Bloom’s column Hard Beats, Bondage, and Body Paint: What Went Down at FKA twigs’ New York Eusexua Rave and read about Eusexua, in The Best Music of 2025 So Far.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat