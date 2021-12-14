Between The Buried And Me Announce Spring 2022 ‘Human Is Hell’ Tour Dates Featuring Car Bomb

Home News Aly Rowell December 14th, 2021 - 6:20 PM

Between The Buried and Me is going on tour. The metal band released a new album, Colors II, in August, and they’ve now announced a North American tour supporting it. The “Human Is Hell Tour ’22” runs through February and March with support from Car Bomb, including stops in Philadelphia, Asbury Park, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Detroit, Denver, Santa Cruz, Tucson, Austin, New Orleans, and more.

The band released a single from their latest record in August. “The Future Is Behind Us” is a whirlwind of a song. Starting with a synthpop-like melody, the song evolves into a funky metal groove with a hopping drum beat. The vocals start off tame and smooth until ultimately devolving into menacing screams. The video shows many cool shots of the band surrounded by white walls and sculptures. The music video was directed by Erez Bader.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME & CARBOMB: 2022 TOUR

02/22 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

02/24 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

02/25 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

02/26 – Philadelphia, PA – TBA

02/27 – Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents

02/28 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

03/01 – Quebec City, QC – Imperial

03/02 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre

03/04 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

03/05 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

03/06 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

03/08 – Detroit, MI – Crofoot

03/09 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

03/10 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

03/11 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

03/12 – Kansas City, MO – Truman

03/13 – Tulsa, OK – Cains

03/15 – Denver, CO – Summit

03/16 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

03/18 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

03/19 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theater

03/20 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

03/21 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

03/23 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

03/25 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

03/26 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

03/28 – Destin, FL – Club LA

03/29 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

03/30 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna