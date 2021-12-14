Between The Buried And Me Announce Spring 2022 ‘Human Is Hell’ Tour Dates Featuring Car Bomb

Between The Buried and Me is going on tour. The metal band released a new album, Colors II, in August, and they’ve now announced a North American tour supporting it. The “Human Is Hell Tour ’22” runs through February and March with support from Car Bomb, including stops in Philadelphia, Asbury Park, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Detroit, Denver, Santa Cruz, Tucson, Austin, New Orleans, and more.
The band released a single from their latest record in August. “The Future Is Behind Us” is a whirlwind of a song. Starting with a synthpop-like melody, the song evolves into a funky metal groove with a hopping drum beat. The vocals start off tame and smooth until ultimately devolving into menacing screams. The video shows many cool shots of the band surrounded by white walls and sculptures. The music video was directed by Erez Bader.
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME & CARBOMB: 2022 TOUR
02/22 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
02/24 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
02/25 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
02/26 – Philadelphia, PA – TBA
02/27 – Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents
02/28 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
03/01 – Quebec City, QC – Imperial
03/02 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre
03/04 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
03/05 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
03/06 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
03/08 – Detroit, MI – Crofoot
03/09 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
03/10 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s
03/11 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
03/12 – Kansas City, MO – Truman
03/13 – Tulsa, OK – Cains
03/15 – Denver, CO – Summit
03/16 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
03/18 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst
03/19 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theater
03/20 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
03/21 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
03/23 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
03/25 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
03/26 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall
03/28 – Destin, FL – Club LA
03/29 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
03/30 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
