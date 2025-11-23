Tems Surprise Releases New Seven-Song EP Love Is a Kingdom

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 23rd, 2025 - 4:24 PM

Singer-songwriter Tems surprised her fans by releasing a new seven-song EP called Love Is a Kingdom without any prior announcement. This unexpected release marks another big step in her fast-growing career. Known for her soulful voice, Tems has made a unique spot for herself with her mix of R&B, Afrobeats, and alternative music. Her successful blending of these styles has won over listeners worldwide. With personal lyrics and distinctive sound, she keeps attracting more admirers and expanding her audience.

Love Is a Kingdom is an EP by Tems that explores themes of love, personal strength, and individual growth. With her impressive songwriting skills, she creates vivid emotional experiences through music. According to Pitchfork, the tracks range from soulful ballads to lively melodies, offering listeners a dynamic mix while maintaining a consistent sound throughout the album. Tems’ strong vocals are supported by rich musical arrangements, adding depth to each song. After achieving a lot, Tems releases an EP that shows her growth as a strong artist in music.

Recently, she has worked with big names and gained fans worldwide. In Love Is a Kingdom, she explores personal themes using her distinctive voice and style to share powerful messages. The songs display how well she mixes different musical influences to create something truly unique. This project highlights not just her singing skills but also her storytelling ability about love, identity, and resilience.

As Tems continues growing in the global music scene, this work reflects both her development as an artist and the genuine qualities that have endeared audiences to hear over time. Both fans and critics have praised the EP for its detailed music and deep feelings. Tems has a unique talent for expressing complex emotions in her songs, which makes her stand out. Her new release Love Is a Kingdom shows how she keeps growing as an artist and highlights her incredible skill.

Love Is A Kingdom

1.First

2.I’m Not Sure

3.Big Daddy

4.Lagos Love

5. Mine

6.What You Need

7.Is There A Reason