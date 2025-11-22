Bastille Releases Highly Anticipated New Single “Save My Soul”

Home News Skylar Jameson November 22nd, 2025 - 4:57 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Bastille has just released a brand new song called “Save My Soul”. The new song follows the band’s recent From All Sides UK arena tour. “Save My Soul” is actually Bastille’s first new release in three years, making this single extra exciting for the band and their fans. According to their press release, the song came together during the band’s reunion while rehearsing for their recent tour. With their rehearsals, they created an electric energy that inspired them to create this song. Frontman Dan Smith spoke on the creative process of writing and recording “Save My Soul” by saying, “We hadn’t really thought of working on new music, but ‘SAVE MY SOUL’ came about from us all hanging out and rehearsing for these gigs recently. We’ve really loved playing it at these shows and are really excited to be releasing something new. It’s been a while.”

“Save My Soul” is celebratory while still being vulnerable and introspective. It’s a song that can connect with a wide variety of different people, which has been reflected in the positive reception from Bastille fans and casual listeners alike. As with most of Bastille’s music, sonically, the new song features soulful rooted vocals with an instrumental that supports that extremely well. And, the song includes a catchy, but still somehow is pleasantly unique. Check out “Save My Soul”.

Throughout Bastille’s recent tour, they played “Save My Soul” live and the song quickly became a fan favorite, which made the song’s release highly anticipated. But even without the song being officially released, it became an exciting sing-a-long moment in the show. See the band perform “Save My Soul” live at the From All Sides arena tour below.