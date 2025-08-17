Bastille Drops New Single “Bored And Overboard (Pandora’s Box)”

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 17th, 2025 - 11:28 PM

Pop band Bastille have released a new single titled “Bored And Overboard (Pandora’s Box)” which has gotten multiple critics’ attention. The new track is confessional and sees the band’s lead singer, Dan Smith being very vulnerable. He uses the Greek myth of Pandora’s box to demonstrate his feeling of wanting things he does not need. Pandora’s box refers to a box that is opened which then releases evil things onto the world. In the song’s case, Smith compares the evil in the box to his impure desires. Despite the fact that he knows the box is bad, he continues to open it to get what he wants, rather than receive the help that he actually needs.

“Bored and Overboard (Pandora’s Box)” is a part of the band’s new album, “&” and is part four of Bastille’s storytelling project. Bastille aims to show listeners a collection of stories about multiple different types of people. It is due to this goal that much of the album focuses on ancient myths and stories from various different cultures and religions. Some of the songs and stories featured on the album are “Bonnie & Clyde,” “Bathsheba & Him,” “My Head & The Glass” and “Eve & Paradise Lost.” One can notice the gimmick of the album being that all the song titles have an ‘&’ in them, with the exception of “Good Grief.” & features eight introspective tracks and the last four are live recordings from ARTE’s Live at Turner Contemporary. & marks the last part of Bastille’s storytelling chapter as they will now go on to start new projects.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer