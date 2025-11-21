Fleet Foxes Share New Cover Of Elliott Smith’s “Angel In The Snow” For Oh What Fun Soundtrack

Home News Steven Taylor November 21st, 2025 - 4:24 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Indie folk band Fleet Foxes are one of the many names making up the star-studded soundtrack to Amazon MGM Studios’ “Oh. What. Fun.” Soundtrack. The group contributed a cover of the cult classic track “Angle in The Snow” by late singer-songwriter and Heatmiser member Elliot Smith. Fleet Foxes’ cover can be found on their YouTube channel.

The acoustic-lead cover features an aptly wintry vibe, suitable for the holiday special. It takes a respectful and emotional angle on the cover, which as Fleet Foxes vocalist Robin Pecknold explains comes from a heavy respect for the late Smith. “‘Angel in the Snow’ has always been one of my favorite songs by Elliott, one I’d always listen to around the holidays, so it was a huge joy to make this for such a sweet film. It wasn’t even my idea! Took me back to handing out “RIP Elliott” flyers at my high school graduation in 2004. Elliott Smith forever.”\

Fleet Foxes are only one of many names attached to the upcoming film. Available for preorder now, the album is said to feature “a blend of alt-pop and indie-rock reinterpretations of holiday classics,” featuring popular artists such as St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy, The Bird and the Bee and Weyes Blood. Sharon Van Etten and Gwen Stefani have also previously released their own contributions to the soundtrack, it’s full release due alongside the film premiere on Wednesday, December 3rd. The fill album contains 15 total tracks including Fleet Foxes’ cover of “Angel in the Snow.”