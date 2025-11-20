TEED Shares Intimate New Single “Come Tonight”

Home News Ajala Fields November 20th, 2025 - 10:11 PM

TEED (formerly Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs), a US-based, UK-born artist, producer, singer-songwriter, DJ, classically trained musician, label head and two-time GRAMMY-nominee, has shared “Come Tonight,” the final single of his forthcoming album Always With Me, set to arrive December 5th via Nice Age Records. Following the already released “Desire,” “The Echo,” “My Melody,” and “Piece of Me,” the track explores intimate moments of connection and vulnerability, balancing sensuality with deep emotional resonance. Its spacious production combines breezy, evocative vocals with crisp, rhythmic synths and a bass-driven pulse, creating a sound that is both expansive and personal. Listen to the new track below.

Written largely in Los Angeles on a single synth, Always With Me marks a new chapter in TEED’s evolution. Shedding his former moniker, TEED delivers what may be his most candid and emotionally exposed work yet, embracing a songwriting approach defined by honesty, subtlety and restraint. The album promises to be a journey into the nuanced textures of love, connection and self-expression, further solidifying TEED’s distinctive voice in contemporary electronic music.