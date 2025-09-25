TEED Announces New Album Always With Me For December 2025 Release, Shares New Single “My Melody”

Home News Steven Taylor September 25th, 2025 - 5:46 PM

DJ and electronic musician TEED (formerly known as Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs) has announced Always With Me, the artist’s third studio album. Set for a release on December 5th of this year, the album was teased with two previous single drops last month. As part of today’s album announcement, a new single has been released, titled “My Melody.” An official visualizer can be found for the track on TEED’s YouTube channel.

The track features a bouncy yet oddly somber and hazy electronic beat that feels spaced out. Vocals provided by TEED, real name Orlando Higginbottom, have an echoed effect that creates a dreamy feeling. The hazy feeling is in-line with his previous two singles, but “My Melody” offers a more melancholic take on the sound that will likely permeate all of Always With Me. Speaking more on the themes of his coming album, Higginbottom comments. “I’m yearning for connection at the end of the world. It’s a theme that runs through the record. How do we find happiness in the chaos of our world? How do we release music in a broken, toxic industry?”

Notably, the album marks a change in the artist’s alias from the original Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs to the TEED name. The move was described as a sign of ” a more grounded and clear-headed approach to artistry,” with the original being described as “armor” that Higginbottom could hide against during his rise to fame. Always With Me, then, is expected to showcase a level of honesty and openness from an artist now doffed of protection and allowing himself to be vunerable.

Always With Me Tracklist

1. Desire

2. In Darkness

3. My Melody

4. Ascent

5. Piece of Me

6. The Echo

7. Always With Me

8. Come Tonight

9. Endless

10. Rekt