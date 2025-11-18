Motley Crue Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates With Extreme & Tesla

Home News Cait Stoddard November 18th, 2025 - 3:20 PM

Today, rock band Mötley Crüe has announced THE RETURN OF THE CARNIVAL OF SINS, which is a major 2026 North American tour celebrating two milestones: the 20th anniversary of the groundbreaking 2005-2006 Carnival of Sins Tour and the 45th anniversary of the band. The run will bring Mötley Crüe’s high-impact live shows, which are renowned for its explosive production, unforgettable visuals and decades-spanning catalog to fans across the U.S. and Canada next summer. For tickets and more information, click here.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will stop in 33 cities across North America and feature performances by very special guests Tesla and Extreme. When the Carnival of Sins Tour first hit the road in 2005, it was not just a concert, it was a full-scale production that pushed the limits of live shows. It combined grit, humor and high-voltage energy with elaborate staging and a sense of chaos that only Mötley Crüe could pull off.

Two decades later, fans will have the chance to experience The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins as Mötley Crüe revisits one of the most memorable live tours of their storied career with a reimagined show and updated setlist. “Bringing back the spirit of Carnival of Sins has been a blast, and we wanted to take it even further for its 20th anniversary. This new show is for the Crüeheads who’ve been with us through it all and for the new Crüeheads, who didn’t get to experience Carnival of Sins last time around. Get ready, we’re coming your way and we can’t wait to see you next summer,” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

THE RETURN OF THE CARNIVAL OF SINS Tour Dates

7/17 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake *

7/18 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater *

7/20 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

7/22 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre *

7/24 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion *

7/25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater *

7/27 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

7/29 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

7/31 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center *

8/1 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center *

8/3 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

8/12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

8/14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

8/15 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

8/17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

8/19 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

8/21 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

8/22 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

8/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center *

8/25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

8/27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater *

8/28 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

9/8 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater *

9/10 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion *

9/11 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

9/13 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater *

9/16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

9/18 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

9/19 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Amphitheater *

9/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

9/23 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre *

9/24 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater *

9/26 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater *

* = w/ Tesla and Extreme