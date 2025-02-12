Grimes Criticizes Elon Musk For Son X’s Public Appearance in The Oval Office

Home News Michelle Grisales February 12th, 2025 - 11:13 PM

According to NME, Grimes has criticized her ex-partner, Elon Musk, for showcasing their son, Lil X, in the Oval Office while President Donald Trump signed an executive order.

Musk was present in the office as Trump signed an order aimed at strengthening DOGE’s influence in government. During this, Musk brought his son, X Æ A-Xii (or Lil X), with Trump remarking, “This is X, and he is a great guy. High IQ. He is a high IQ individual.”

Grimes became aware of her son being showcased by Musk at the Oval Office after a fan tweeted her on X/Twitter, saying: “Lil X was very polite today! You raised him well. He was so cute when he told DJT ‘please forgive me, I need to pee.’ 🥰” Grimes replied to the tweet, stating: “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank you for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

Before learning about her son’s appearance, Grimes had taken the opportunity to praise New York Times journalist Ezra Klein on her X/Twitter account for his podcast, which explored Trump’s initial weeks in office and the rise of MAGA.

“Ezra Klein is a national treasure,” her tweet began. “He brings a right-wing guy on with an opposing viewpoint and they calmly come to a rough consensus analysis of the current situation. Politics desperately needs more of this vibe right now, for everyone’s sanity.”

Elon Musk and Grimes have three children together: X Æ A-12, born in May 2020; Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, born via surrogate in December 2021; and Techno Mechanicus, also known as Tau, born in late 2023.

Earlier this year, Grimes clarified her position on Musk’s controversial Nazi-like gestures at Trump’s Presidential inauguration. She tweeted: “I’m happy to denounce Nazism – and the far alt-right. Would that help clear things up? I’ve just gotten out of breakfast and have to catch a flight, and am still debating how to approach things diplomatically because I feel in over my head. But if there’s concern about that, I am happy to set the record [straight] in a meaningful way.”