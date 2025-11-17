Richard Reed Parry Joins Forces With Dallas Good For New Single “The Brightest Light”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2025 - 5:50 PM

“The Brightest Light,” the latest song from the forthcoming collaborative project from Dallas Good (The Sadies) and Richard Reed Parry (Arcade Fire), Were The Watchtowers, is available today at all digital service providers. The new track follows the debut single “There’s Time” and arrives as the project’s extraordinary communal tribute: a fan-sourced chorus for “Not In This World,” the final song Good ever wrote, culminates.

“The Brightest Light” deepens the album’s cosmic, psychedelic Americana sounds that The Sadies perfected on their 2022 release, Colder Streams, produced by Parry. Following “There’s Time,” whose themes of youth and impermanence took on haunting resonance after Good’s passing, “Not In This World” illuminates as both an elegy and a celebration, which is a final transmission from one of Canada’s most beloved musical voices, finished with the help of friends, family and hundreds of fans singing together in harmony.

“Dallas died before we had completed our album and there were two songs that we still hadn’t written lyrics for,” Parry explains. One of them is the final song he ever worked on, called “Not in This World.” That title, which is also the main refrain in the song, is extra poignant now that he’s gone, almost eerily so. Finishing the lyrics and the record without him has been a strange and very emotional journey. Thankfully, Dallas’ brother Travis came and sang harmony in his place. To anyone who knew Dallas, or was a fan of his music, I’d like to ask your help in finishing this, the last song he ever wrote. We are going to sing it for him, and sing it to him, and wherever Dallas is now I think he’d be really pleased to hear so many of his friends, family and fans singing together in his honor.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna