Metro Boomin Shares Cinematic New Video For “Loose Screws”

Leila Franco November 16th, 2025 - 12:05 AM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Metro Boomin has returned with a new release, dropping the official music video for his latest single, “Loose Screws,” featuring Skooly, Shad Da God and DJ Spinz. The track itself is classic Metro, fun and swaggy with each featured artist sliding across the beat in their own unique cadence. It’s a standout cut built on hypnotic production and the kind of effortless cool that’s become Metro’s signature.

Directed by Hidji World, the video leans into a distinctly Atlanta aesthetic. Models dance in front of an enormous American flag backdrop, setting a bold, high-energy tone as Skooly, Shad Da God and DJ Spinz deliver their verses straight to the camera. The visual cuts between performance shots and fun skit-like moments to match the song, building a vibe that is both playful and iconic, like a modern take on the classic Southern rap video.

“Loose Screws” is one of the highlights on Metro’s new project, Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz), which is already making a major impact. Since release, the album has pulled in over 177 million streams and tallied 119K in album consumption, debuting in the Top 25 on the Billboard 200 and breaking into the Top 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. With the video’s release, Metro adds another cinematic layer to a record that’s shaping up to be one of the biggest rap drops of the year.