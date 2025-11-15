Hercules & Love Affair Announce New EP Someone Else Is Calling For December 2025 Release, Share Title Track

Home News Leila Franco November 15th, 2025 - 1:06 PM

Hercules & Love Affair has announced Someone Else Is Calling, a brand-new EP arriving December 12th via Los Angeles creative hub StrataSonic Records. The project marks a fresh chapter for bandleader Andy Butler, who crafted the EP in close collaboration with London underground mainstay Quinn Whalley (Paranoid London, Decius) and Icelandic vocalist Elín Ey.

Out now, the title track “Someone Else Is Calling” sets the tone for this new body of work. It is a surging, acid-lit dance cut that blends a gritty sound with the melodicism of early new wave disco. Built around Elín Ey’s vocals, her lyrics circle themes of self-possession, reinvention and the desire to step fully into the next experience.

That urgency reflects Butler’s own recent life changes. After relocating from New York to Belgium, he found himself reconnecting with the raw, communal roots of club culture. Places where dance floors still prioritize humanity and collective release over glossy festivals. Since Hercules & Love Affair’s 2022 album In Amber, fans have eagerly awaited that rediscovery that this EP is bringing, grounding its electronic experimentation in a sense of embodied reality and emotional truth.

Someone Else Is Calling arrives December 12th, promising a revitalized, sweat-soaked vision of Hercules & Love Affair. A version that looks back to the project’s club roots while driving boldly toward new sonic territory.