Hercules & Love Affair Announce New Album In Amber; Share Lead Single “Grace”

Hercules & Love Affair have revealed their return with In Amber, which will release June 17 via Skint/BMG. The group launched their album’s lead track and music video, “Grace.”

“Grace,” a contemplative ode to the inevitability of death, features vocals by Andy Butler and Elin Ey. In Amber, overall explores a type of longing and sadness not typically associated with dance music.

“In dance music, the focus tends to be more on celebration, joy, desire, heartbreak,” Butler said. “But rage? Existential contemplation? Not so much…certain emotions seemed to be off limits. In some ways, In Amber is a record I didn’t know I had in me. As an artist that has always puts my personal lived experience forward in my work, not to mention the chaos of living through these recent times, I could not in good conscience make something comfortable. I needed to express my discomfort. Making a 90’s sounding techno or house record, or an odd 80’s sounding dance track was not anything I needed to do.”

The beautiful and aesthetically-pleasing music video represents humanity, desire, anger, and everything in between. It can be viewed below, alongside the album’s tracklist.

In Amber tracklisting:

1. Grace

2. One

3. You’ve Won This War

4. Christian Prayers

5. Dissociation

6. Contempt for You

7. Gates of Separation

8. Killing His Family

9. Who Will Save Us?

10. The Eyes of the Father

11. Poisonous Storytelling

12. Repent