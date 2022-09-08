Hercules & Love Affair & Anohni Share Empowering New Music Video For “One”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 8th, 2022 - 4:32 PM

According to Pitchfork, Andy Butler’s electronic dance project Hercules and Love Affair has teamed up once more with Anohni for the release of the music video for their collaborative single “One.” The video features Welsh drag artist and creator Salvia and was directed by Tim Walker.

Speaking on the collaboration, Anohni offered, ‘One’ is a song Andy and I wrote to celebrate the vigour of survival as an eco-femme battle cry. We wrote the lyrics together, pouring through our histories. At certain points, especially as kids, we both fought hard to survive,” She continued, adding, “For Hercules and Love Affair, a project that since the beginning has sought to express uninhibited queer freedom of expression, this video feels like a crowning achievement. And I am so grateful.”

Anohni went on to explain the significance of including Salvia in the new music video explaining the importance in being able to express oneself especially when it comes to LGBTQIA+ identity. Salvia also commented on the video explaining, “Before I heard the song I was open to acting out anything for the video, because I loved everyone involved. But when I heard the song, and I connected with it so much, I realized I would be able to channel my own experience and emotions into what I gave rather than just performing someone else’s story.”

Hercules and Love Affair previously collaborated with Anohni on “Poisonous Storytelling” back in April. They also worked with Icelandic musician Elin Ey on their single “Dissociation” in mid-June. Their recently released fifth studio album In Amber was released on June 17.