Zak Starkey Asks Axl Rose For Collaborative Song with Elton John, Slash, Ringo Starr and More to Raise Money Teen Cancer Charity

Michelle Grisales August 27th, 2025 - 7:40 PM

According to Loudwire, Zak Starkey, former drummer for The Who has issued a heartfelt public request to Axl Rose, urging him to return the master tape of a charity recording that Starkey says has the potential to raise $2 million for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The track in question is a star-studded cover of T. Rex’s “Children of the Revolution,” featuring an impressive lineup: Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Elton John and Starkey’s father, Ringo Starr. The recording originated in 2017, when Guns N’ Roses and The Who both played Rock in Rio. Though the track was intended for a charity compilation, it has yet to see an official release.

Starkey said that Rose allegedly came into possession of the master in 2024 and has since delayed its return. Starkey claims this delay is costing the Teenage Cancer Trust millions in potential fundraising.

In a recent Instagram post, Starkey wrote, “Dear Axl Rose, please give me my master of this track back. Me and Sshh [Liguz, Starkey’s wife] spent three years making this Bolan tribute for teen cancer.” He emphasized that the version includes unique arrangements, with dedicated sections for Slash’s guitar solo, Duff’s bass feature, and Elton John’s contributions.

“It’s a drag that the record is on the shelf,” Starkey added, explaining that Christie’s auction house had valued it at around $2 million in fundraising potential. “C’mon bro,” he pleaded.

Earlier this year, Starkey leaked a portion of the track on social media, further amplifying the call for its official release. “If we wait much longer some of these brave young people may not have enough time to hear it,” he warned in a previous post.

The full album, he noted, features a wide range of legendary artists, including “more than one Beatle, a Smith, a Pretender, an Ashcroft, an Iggy and many more.” Starkey also expressed frustration with major record labels that he claims are obstructing the project’s release due to financial demands, saying, “this is for sick kids.”