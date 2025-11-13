Squeeze Announce New Album Trixies For March 2026 Release, Share New Track “Trixies Part One”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 13th, 2025 - 7:34 PM

When it comes to storytelling, very few pop groups have done it as well as Squeeze. But even the group’s songwriting mainstays Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook would be hard pushed to devise a plot twist like the one that has resulted in Trixies, which is their first album in eight years but the first they ever wrote.

Before the sky-high classics such as “Up The Junction,” “Tempted,” “Cool For Cats,” “Another Nail In My Heart” and “Labelled With Love,” before the 2008 Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music, the Mojo Icon award, the quintessential Cradle To The Grave, the world tours and festival highlight sets and before 2017’s celebrated The Knowledge, there was Trixies.

Also, Squeeze has shared he first taste of the record that comes in the form of “Trixies Part One,” which is a sub-three minute introduction to Trixies, and what is great about the whole thing is how the rhythm of the club and the colorful assortment of characters within bring out the colorful instrumentation.

Trixies Track List

What More Can I Say You Get The Feeling The Place We Call Mars Hell On Earth The Dancer Good Riddance Don’t Go Out In the Dark Why Don’t You Anything But Me It’s Over The Jaguars Trixies Part One Trixies Part Two