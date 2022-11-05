Squeeze Share First New Song In Five Years “Food For Thought”

Home News Rhea Mursalin November 5th, 2022 - 5:09 PM

Stereogum reports that English rock band and UK sensation, Squeeze, has recently shared their first new song in about five years titled, “Food For Thought.” The band’s last album debuted back in 2017, and now they have returned with one new track featured on their EP which comes from a noble place of generosity.

“Food For Thought” is said to be a protest song and a means of raising money for the independent food banks in the United Kingdom as the economy is currently undergoing a food crisis and anticipated shortage.

According to the same source, Glenn Tilbrook says on Squeeze’s website, “It’s terrible and wrong that so many people have no choice other than the help that food banks provide to feed their family. That there are so many people who have to choose between food and heating is a disgrace.”

“Food For Thought” carries a merry and lively melody and instrumentation as the group sings about the gross injustices taking over most of the economic today, “pointing fingers/spreading blame/politicians with no shame…empty stomachs/freezing homes.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz