Squeeze & Boy George Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2024 - 7:26 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

British band Squeeze has announced their Summer 2024 North American Tour, commencing August 14 in Eugene, Oregon. This will be Squeeze‘s latest U.S. foray since last year’s American tour with The Psychedelic Furs. Boy George will be joining the band on the road this year. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. local time by visiting here.

In 1978, Squeeze blasted to the forefront of the U.K. music scene at the height of the punk revolution. A three-song E.P. landed them a deal with A&M Records, which led to the release of their debut self-titled album. With songwriting hooks and melodies that harkened back to the 60’s British Invasion, the groundbreaking L.P. featured “Take Me I’m Yours,” followed by a cadre of U.K. hits, including “Cool for Cats,” “Up the Junction,” “Pulling Mussels From A Shell,” “Black Coffee in Bed,” and “Labeled With Love.”

The band made an indelible mark on the U.S. in 1981 with the release of their classic hits, “Tempted,” “Hourglass” and “853-5937” (from East Side Story.) Squeeze disbanded in 1999, then reunited in 2007, releasing three new albums: Spot the Difference (2010,) Cradle to the Grave (2015,) and The Knowledge (2017.) In 2022; the Food for Thought E.P. was released featuring one new song, two reimagined songs, and three exclusive live tracks.

Formed in 1981, Culture Club was led by singer and songwriter Boy George, universally loved as one of music’s most iconic artists. As the first multi-racial band with an openly gay frontman, the band set many records and established themselves as icons of British musical history and popular culture. Culture Club picked up the Grammy Award for Best New Artist and awards for Best British Group and Best British Single at the BRIT Awards. The band has sold over 150 million records worldwide and s best known for their songs “Karma Chameleon,'” “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Church Of The Poison Mind.”

Squeeze Tour Dates

8/14 – Eugene, OR – The Cuthbert Amphitheatre***

8/15 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Live++

8/17 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre++

8/18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre***

8/21 – Costa Mesa, CA – OC Fair & Event Centre***

8/22 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theatre***

8/23 – Rancho Mirage, CA – The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage***

8/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre***

8/27 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheatre – Waterloo Park++

8/28 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory++

8/29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall++

9/10 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap++

9/11 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Centre***

9/13 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre++

9/14 – Atlantic City, NJ – Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City***

9/15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena***

9/17 – New York City, NY – Summerstage in Central Park++

9/20 – Clearwater, FL – The Baycare Sound++

9/21 – Pompano, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheatre++

9/22 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts++

++ Squeeze closes the show

*** Boy George closes the show