Lorde Snubbed From 2026 Grammys

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 8th, 2025 - 3:19 PM

In an unexpected twist, Lorde, the well-regarded New Zealand singer famous for her emotional songs and distinct style, did not get any nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards. This surprising news has led to many conversations in the music world and among fans who are surprised and disappointed. Many admire her work, which has sparked discussions on how award nominations are decided and whether they truly acknowledge creativity and emotion. Fans of Lorde hope she will get the recognition they feel she deserves in upcoming awards.

Lorde’s latest album got a lot of attention and praise from both fans and critics, as noted by Consequence. The songs showed how much she’s grown as an artist, with many seeing it as proof of her improving skills in music. Despite the acclaim and impact on the music scene, she surprisingly did not get any nominations this year. This is especially surprising because she has done very well at the Grammy Awards before—getting lots of nominations and winning several awards—which made her an important figure in music. Her past success makes this year’s lack of recognition even more unexpected, leaving people curious about why award committees chose not to nominate her.

Some people in the industry think that this year’s intense competition might be why it was left out, as there are many big releases competing for attention. However, fans and critics have turned to social media and forums to express their unhappiness, with many saying that Lorde’s music consistently breaks new ground and connects deeply with listeners everywhere.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt