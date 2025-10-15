Khruangbin Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz October 15th, 2025 - 5:14 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Khruangbin has announced a new round of North American tour dates for fall 2025, giving fans another chance to see the trio’s smooth mix of funk and psychedelic sounds live. The new run follows their busy year on the road, which included the A La Sala tour earlier this spring and summer.

This upcoming leg will take a more intimate approach, bringing the band to smaller venues and cities across the country. They’ll kick things off with two nights in their hometown of Houston at The Heights Theater on November 5 and 6 before heading to Philadelphia, New York City, Washington D.C. and Chicago. Other stops include Minneapolis, Boulder, Missoula, Seattle and Portland, with the tour wrapping up later in the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khruangbin (@khruangbin)

Known for their hypnotic stage presence and cinematic soundscapes, Khruangbin continues to build a world that feels futuristic. Their live shows have become essential experiences filled with loose improvisational energy that move effortlessly between genres. The upcoming tour promises to showcase that same warmth and connection, offering fans the rare chance to see them up close after years of festival and arena performances.

Celebrating a decade since their breakout moment and still expanding their musical reach, Khruangbin remains one of the most distinctive and beloved bands to emerge from Texas in recent memory. Fans are encouraged to grab their tickets soon as these intimate shows are likely to sell out fast.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

November 5 Houston, TX The Heights Theater

November 6 Houston, TX The Heights Theater

November 9 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

November 10 New York, NY Webster Hall

November 11 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

November 13 Chicago, IL Metro

November 14 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

November 16 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

November 18 Missoula, MT The Wilma

November 19 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre

November 20 Portland, OR McMenamis Crystal Ballroom

November 22 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

November 23 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

November 24 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre