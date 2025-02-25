The 1975 Found Not Liable in Lawsuit Over Malaysia Festival

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 25th, 2025 - 9:16 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Around a year ago, the UK pop-rock band The 1975 was involved in a $2.4 million lawsuit from Future Sound Asia, the organizers of Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival. The reason for the lawsuit resulted from Matty Healy, lead singer, and Ross MacDonald, bassist, kissing onstage at the festive during their set in protest of Malaysia’s laws against homosexuality according to StereoGum. The band’s set was cut short and the festival was cancelled completely. Due to the scandal, Good Vibes’ had their license revoked which is what caused the organizers to file the lawsuit against The 1975. Lawyer For The 1975 Argues Individual Bandmembers Should Not Be Held Liable For Good Vibes Festival Cancelation

Future Sound Asia saw the kiss as a breach of contract with The 1975 as the contract stated that as headliners of the festival, they were not to do anything that would be considered risque. On February 24, 2025, London judge, William Hansen, ruled in favor of the band as they cannot be held liable for the losses of the music festival. Edmund Cullen, the band’s lawyer, argued against the organizers stating that their claim was “illegitimate, artificial, and incoherent’ essentially stating the contract was not directly with the band members themselves but with the band’s production company. Future Sound Asia must pay $126,000 for the band’s legal fees.

The judge ruling in favor of The 1975, marked a victory in the band’s books as they proved once again they could test social norms in other countries. While Future Sound Asia sought to recover from financial losses, the court’s decision highlights the complexities of obligations against liability. With the lawsuit settled, it is safe to say The 1975 will not be performing in Malaysia anytime soon.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna