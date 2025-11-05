Sunny Day Real Estate Announces Winter 2026 East Coast Tour Dates With Pool Kids

Home News Ajala Fields November 5th, 2025 - 8:05 PM

Sunny Day Real Estate are Boston-bound in February to play the 2026 edition of Run for Cover’s Something in the Way mini-festival and they’ve added a couple of new East Coast shows to warm up for it. They’ll play Philadelphia’s Brooklyn Bowl on January 29 and NYC’s Irving Plaza on January 30. Both shows are with the great Pool Kids (who are also playing Something in the Way), according to BrooklynVegan. Pool Kids, who released their very good third album Easier Said Than Done in August, also have their own US shows lined up this fall and shows in Europe and the UK in 2026. Tour dates for Sunny Day Real Estate w/Pool Kids are listed below.

Sunny Day Real Estate w/Pool Kids 2026 Tour Dates

1/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

1/30 – New York , NY – Irving Plaza

2/1 – Boston, MA – Something In The Way Fest