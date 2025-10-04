Green Day Announce 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of Warning For November 2025 Release Featuring Previously Unreleased Demos

Photo Credit: Owen Ela
The legendary trio, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their sixth album Warning, on November 14th! Warning (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is arriving via Warner Records in multiple formats, including a Super Deluxe Box Set on either vinyl or CD, as well as digital platforms. To kick off the announcement, the band released “Castaway (Demo),” a version of the fan-favorite track that has never been on streaming services until now.
With 49 songs, Warning (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) dives into the era that has been marked as Green Day‘s boldest artistic moment. The release includes a new remaster of the original album, eight previously unheard demos, two freshly mixed B-sides and an exciting live recording of 21 tracks from the band’s 2001 show at SHIBUYA-AX in Tokyo.
View this post on Instagram
Originally released on October 3, 2000, Warning marked a creative turning point for Green Day. The self-produced album sonically blended their punk roots with folk-inflected melodies and Americana storytelling. Twenty-five years later, this deluxe reissue gives fans a comprehensive look at one of the band’s most underrated eras.
For collectors, the 5LP vinyl edition will come pressed on Green Galaxy, Yellow Marble, and Orange Galaxy variants, in a deluxe box with a 24-page booklet, poster, patch, button set and sticker sheet. The CD Super Deluxe version will also be sold with a 32-page book. Fans who purchase from retailers or directly from the band will also receive an exclusive yellow “Warning” construction sign.
Warning (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:
- Warning (2025 Remaster)
- Blood, Sex and Booze (2025 Remaster)
- Church on Sunday
- Fashion Victim
- Castaway (2025 Remaster)
- Misery (2025 Remaster)
- Deadbeat Holiday (2025 Remaster)
- Hold On (2025 Remaster)
- Jackass (2025 Remaster)
- Waiting (2025 Remaster)
- Minority (2025 Remaster)
- Macy’s Day Parade (2025 Remaster)
- Blood, Sex and Booze (Demo)
- Church on Sunday (Demo)
- Fashion Victim (Demo)
- Castaway (Demo)
- Misery (Demo)
- Deadbeat Holiday (Demo)
- Jackass (Demo)
- Macy’s Day Parade (Demo)
- Waiting (Otis Mix)
- Macy’s Day Parade (Otis Mix)
- Outsider
- Scumbag
- Don’t Want to Know If You Are Lonely
- Suffocate
- Maria (Early Version)
- Poprocks & Coke
- Nice Guys Finish Last (Live at Tokyo)
- Castaway (Live at Tokyo)
- Blood, Sex and Booze (Live at Tokyo)
- Geek Stink Breath (Live at Tokyo)
- Longview (Live at Tokyo)
- Welcome to Paradise (Live at Tokyo)
- Hitchin’ a Ride (Live at Tokyo)
- Brain Stew (Live at Tokyo)
- Jaded (Live at Tokyo)
- Basket Case (Live at Tokyo)
- She (Live at Tokyo)
- King for a Day (Live at Tokyo)
- F.O.D. (Live at Tokyo)
- 2000 Light Years Away (Live at Tokyo)
- Knowledge (Live at Tokyo)
- Minority (Live at Tokyo)
- Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) (Live at Tokyo)
- Warning (Live at Tokyo)
- Platypus (I Hate You) (Live at Tokyo)
- Waiting (Live at Tokyo)
- Macy’s Day Parade (Live at Tokyo)