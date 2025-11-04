Cat Power Announces Winter 2026 ‘The Greatest 20th Anniversary’ North American Tour Dates & New EP For January 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard November 4th, 2025 - 1:32 PM

Cat Power is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her milestone 2006 album, The Greatest, with Redux, a three-song EP arriving digitally and on 10 inch vinyl through Domino Recording Company on Friday, January 23, 2026. The Greatest features guitarist Judah Bauer (The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion), keyboardist Gregg Foreman (The Delta 72, Jesse Malin), bassist Erik Paparozzi (Lizard Music) and drummer Jim White (Dirty Three, Hard Quartet.)

Redux also includes a stunning rendition of Prince’s iconic “Nothing Compares 2 U,” recorded in tribute to the late, great guitarist Teenie Hodges, a legendary member of The Memphis Rhythm Band that backed Cat Power on The Greatest and with whom she formed a close bond before his passing in 2014. The EP also includes a re-imagined version of one of the many standout tracks on The Greatest, Marshall’s own “Could We,” newly recorded in the arrangement that was performed live on The Greatest Tour with Dirty Delta Blues.

Next year, people will see Cat Power perform The Greatest in its entirety with a very special series of 20th anniversary live shows beginning on February 12, 2026, at Houston, TX’s White Oak Music Hall and then traveling North America, Europe and the United Kingdom through early November. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Greatest Track List

1. Try Me

2. Could We

3. Nothing Compares 2 U

The Greatest Tour Dates

2/12 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)

2/13 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

2/15 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

2/16 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

2/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles

2/18 – San Francisco, CA – Fox Theatre

2/20 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

2/21 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

2/22 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

2/23 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

2/26 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

2/27 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

2/28 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

3/1 – Toronto, ON – History

3/3 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center

3/4 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

3/6 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

3/7 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

3/8 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

3/10 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

3/12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

3/13 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

3/14 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville