Noname Announces “Sundial” Release Date and Tracklist

Home News Cait Stoddard July 20th, 2023 - 4:37 PM

According to pitchfork.com, earlier this year artist Noname announced her upcoming album Sundial will be released this month and now the artist has mentioned that her upcoming album will be released on August 11.

Sundial features a song with artists Jay Electronica and Eryn Allen Kane called “Balloons.” Noname had mentioned that the song would drop on July 21 but now “Balloons” will be arriving with Sundial next month.

Other guests on Sundial include Common, billy woods, $ilkmoney, Jimetta Rose and Ayoni. Also Noname has recently performed songs from Sundial at MIKE’s Young World event in Brooklyn.

Sundial Tracklist