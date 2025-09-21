Alkaline Trio Shares New Travis Barker-Produced Single “Bleeding Out”

Home News Leila Franco September 21st, 2025 - 1:04 AM

Alkaline Trio has returned with their latest single, “Bleeding Out,” a new track produced by Travis Barker. The song arrives as the second in a trio of releases recorded with the Blink-182 drummer, following the fan-favorite “Oblivion.” The current Trio lineup, founding guitarist/vocalist Matt Skiba, longtime bassist/vocalist Dan Andriano and drummer Atom Willard, really lean into what they do best on “Bleeding Out:” pairing vulnerable lyrics with punchy hooks!

The track is both catchy and thought provoking, with Skiba describing it as “sadly, a song of our time.” Themes of self-destructive patterns and the struggle to push through hard times are found across the verses, while the chorus gives fans something to sing along to. The music video keeps things simple by capturing the band performing in a close space. Rather than leaning on a heavy narrative, the video thrives on pure performance energy. The camera work also helps show the chemistry of the group, almost placing fans directly in the room as they perform.

Travis Barker reflected on working with the band, saying, “Recording with Alkaline Trio was such a treat…Both Matt and Dan are incredible lyricists, two of my all-time favorites.” The admiration is mutual, as the collaboration has resulted in a track that feels fresh and perfectly feels like Alkaline Trio.

Currently, Alkaline Trio is on tour across the US supporting Blink-182, giving fans the chance to hear “Bleeding Out” as well as “Oblivion,” in a live setting. With one more Barker-produced track on the horizon, anticipation from fans is only growing for what the band will put out next.